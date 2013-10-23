MELBOURNE Factbox on Ange Postecoglou, who was named Australia's new head coach on Wednesday.

Born: August 27, 1965

PLAYING CAREER

* Athens-born Postecoglou played nearly 200 games as a defender for top-flight club South Melbourne in Australia's defunct National Soccer League, and a handful of appearances for Australia from 1986-88.

EARLY COACHING CAREER

* Postecoglou became head coach of South Melbourne in 1996, leading them to consecutive titles in 1997-98 and 1998-99 as well as winning the Oceania Club Championship to seal a berth for the 2000 FIFA Club World Cup.

* He was appointed coach of Australia's national youth teams in 2000 but left the role in 2007 after the Young Socceroos failed to qualify for the world youth championship that year.

* After engaging in a heated on-air interview with a local soccer pundit following that disappointment, Postecoglou went to Greece to coach lower division side Panachaiki for a nine-month stint.

DOMESTIC SUCCESS

* Postecoglou returned to Australia where he became a TV soccer pundit, but was soon named head coach of A-League side Brisbane Roar, replacing Frank Farina after the former Australia coach was fired for being caught drink-driving while on the way to training.

* Postecoglou rebuilt Brisbane and led them to back-to-back titles in 2009-10 and 2010-11, including an A-League record unbeaten streak of 36 games.

* Postecoglou joined Australia's most powerful club Melbourne Victory on a three-year deal last year and led them to the A-League semi-finals.

AUSTRALIAN COACH

* On the opening weekend of the 2013-14 A-League season, Football Federation Australia (FFA) sacked Holger Osieck as head coach of the Socceroos, despite the German guiding the team through Asian qualifying into the Brazil finals.

* Osieck's dismissal came after Australia were hammered 6-0 in a friendly by France, which followed another 6-0 drubbing away to Brazil.

* With sentiment swinging back to local coaches following the replacement of foreign head coaches with Australians for the national cricket and rugby teams, the FFA said Postecoglou was among three domestic candidates being considered.

* Postecoglou was quickly installed as favourite to beat out former Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and Western Sydney Wanderers manager Tony Popovic.

* Only two weeks into the domestic season, Victory were reluctant to give up their marquee coach, but eventually conceded on Wednesday after protracted talks before Postecoglou was later formally announced by the FFA.

* Postecoglou will become the first Australian head coach in four decades to guide the Socceroos at a World Cup when he takes the team to Brazil next year.

