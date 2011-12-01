(Fixes year in second par)
Dec 1 Australian soccer's governing body
must postpone any expansion plans and look at cutting players
salaries in order to put its struggling domestic league on a
firm financial footing, a government report issued on Thursday
said.
The report, conducted by Australian Sports Commission
Chairman Warwick Smith, was instigated by Australia's federal
government in April to determine the viability of the sport in
the country before it hosted the 2015 Asian Cup.
Australia's A-League, re-launched in 2005 after a similar
government review, has been beset by financial problems and
Football Federation Australia (FFA) was forced to bail out
several clubs, while others have had enforced ownership changes.
The league has also suffered from a steady decline in crowd
and television viewing figures over the past three seasons and
rejigged its schedule this season so its conclusion did not
clash with the start of the rugby league and Australian rules
competitions in March.
"The A-League is still in its infancy and is the greatest
financial pressure for FFA," the report said. "It is a high-cost
enterprise with the establishment phase presenting financial
challenges to FFA and club owners.
"Revenues do not match costs (and) the clubs incurred
aggregate losses of more than $20 million in 2009/10.
"Financial pressures have seen the exit of one team and
other teams change hands, with FFA responsible for providing
financial support through the transition."
The FFA posted a loss of A$891,000 ($910,000) earlier this
week because of financial bailouts and Chairman Frank Lowy told
clubs they would need to eventually stand on their own two feet.
'INFANCY'
Smith, who also studied the growth of Japan's J-League and
Major League Soccer in the United States, recommended the FFA
postpone any expansion plans beyond its current 10 clubs until
it had consolidated and was able to support itself financially.
Any expansion should come only in areas where there is
strong community support.
"The competition is still in its relative infancy and has
not matured to the point that it could survive if separated from
FFA," it said.
The report found about 40 percent of the A-League's revenue
was spent on players' salaries (about A$32 million), in contrast
to other sports like cricket, rugby and rugby league, where
player salaries were about 20 percent of revenue.
It recommended the league look at reducing the player salary
cap and abolishing the minimum wage in order to reduce costs,
while it also suggested owners have a greater say in the
strategic direction of the league given the amount of money they
pumped into the clubs.
It also recommended the FFA rein in its own spending.
"It is in both FFA's and owners' interests to see the
A-League flourish," the report said.
"A-League club owners are significant investors in the game,
between them absorbing annual losses in the order of A$20-25
million and warrant being provided with a real opportunity to
contribute to the strategic direction of the competition."
