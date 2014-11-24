MELBOURNE Former Netherlands international Frans Thijssen will take over as interim coach of Australian champions Brisbane Roar after Mike Mulvey was sacked on Sunday.

Thijssen, who won an English footballer of the year award after helping Ipswich Town win the 1981 UEFA Cup, would start immediately, Roar said in a statement on Monday.

"Brisbane Roar FC believe Frans Thijssen's background and experience will be a significant asset to the club," managing director Sean Dobson said on the team's website (brisbaneroar.com.au).

"The Brisbane Roar FC board have every confidence Frans Thijssen will inject new vigour into the team and Brisbane Roar's Hyundai A-League title defence."

Mulvey, who guided Roar to their third A-League title in the 2013-14 season and was named the competition's coach of the year, was sacked six games into the season after five losses and a solitary win.

