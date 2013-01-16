(Adds quotes, details)

Jan 16 Australian playmaker Tomas Rogic will discuss personal terms with Scottish soccer club Celtic after the former European champions agreed a deal with the Central Coast Mariners for the 20-year-old's transfer.

A short statement on the Mariners website said Rogic would travel to Glasgow to finalise the deal after training with the Scottish champions in Spain on their mid-season break.

"It's a fantastic opportunity. Celtic's a massive club," Mariners football general manager Lawrie McKinna later told reporters. "Obviously he has to settle his personal terms with them but the clubs have agreed and it's a great move for him.

"They're playing in the Champions League this year - they'll be playing in the Champions League next year.

"Mark Viduka went there as a stepping stone and it was great for him and, with the style of play there, I think he'll go over and be a standout."

The Mariners did not reveal any details of the fee for Rogic, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise after only 12 months playing in the A-League.

McKinna said Celtic were not the only club interested in Rogic and the youngster had caught the eye of English Premier League teams too.

"It puts us on the map with another big club. He's had EPL teams like QPR and Fulham and Reading interested in him as well," he added. "It speaks volumes for what the boy has achieved in a year and a half."

Rogic has scored five goals in 24 matches for the Mariners and was rewarded for his fine form with a first cap for the Socceroos against South Korea in a November friendly.

However, he attracted headlines for the wrong reasons last month after being handed a three-match ban for a reckless tackle on Sydney midfielder Rhyan Grant.