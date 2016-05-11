Football Soccer - Australia v Jordan - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sydney, Australia - 29/3/16 Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates scoring a goal against Jordan during their World Cup 2018 Qualifier at the Sydney Football Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

SYDNEY Tim Cahill and a handful of other experienced Socceroos will miss Australia's friendly against England later this month because it falls outside the international window.

The former Everton forward was left out of the squad for the May 27 match at Sunderland's Stadium of Light along with Matthew Spiranovic, Trent Sainsbury, Ryan McGowan and Apostolos Giannou because it clashes with commitments to their Chinese clubs.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou's squad featured nine changes from the group that secured a place in the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying in March and included four uncapped players.

"Whilst it is an exciting fixture for us, it falls outside the FIFA window which means some boys, unfortunately, won’t be available for it," Postecoglou said in a news release.

"We have had to cast the net far and wide again and at the same time I think we have come up with a squad that will be really competitive on the day.

"More importantly for me, it gives me a chance to see some further growth in some players playing against the best possible opposition."

Defender Milos Degenek, midfielders Brad Inman and Stefan Mauk as well as striker Jamie Maclaren will all have a chance to win their first cap against Roy Hodgson's side.

Several England-based players were included in the 23-man squad, including Crystal Palace captain Mile Jedinak, Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo, Liverpool fullback Brad Smith and Preston central defender Bailey Wright.

"As an Australian, it is always a special event when we face England in any sport, probably more so with football," Postecoglou added.

"England is obviously a quality team and will be good challenge for us, especially away from home. I think it is constantly important that we test ourselves against the best and always against different types of opposition."

Australia won their last friendly against England, beating Sven-Goran Eriksson's side 3-1 at Upton Park in February 2003.

Postecoglou said he would name another squad for two friendlies against Greece in early June.

Squad: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Adam Federici, Craig Goodwin, Chris Ikonomidis, Jackson Irvine, Brad Inman, Mile Jedinak, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak, Massimo Luongo, Jamie Maclaren, Stefan Mauk, Matthew McKay, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Josh Risdon, Tommy Rogic, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright, Alex Wilkinson.

