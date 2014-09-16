LONDON, Sept 16 Three leading European soccer
teams will play a pre-season tournament in Australia next year
to tap into growing interest in the sport there, one of the
event's promoters said on Tuesday.
The tournament is an extension of the International
Champions Cup which features eight teams and is played in north
America before the start of the European season.
"Australia is a sports-mad country and the fans will flock
to watch quality," said Michael Principe, the chief executive of
co-promoter TLA Worldwide.
"With the time zones there, it also gives access to the
Asian viewing market," added Principe.
Melbourne is the likely venue for 2015. TLA, which will
promotes the event with Australian television network Nine
Entertainment, is in talks with the Victoria government about
staging the event in the city.
Liverpool drew a crowd of 95,000 when the English Premier
League club played Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket
Ground in 2013.
The line-up for the tournament is expected to be confirmed
in around a month.
The pre-season tour has become an important marketing tool
for many of Europe's top soccer teams who want to connect
directly with their faraway fans. However, some coaches are
unhappy with the demands that long-haul travel place on players
before the main action begins.
TLA is a sports marketing company which represents athletes
in baseball and also has U.S. Ryder Cup golfers Jim Furyk and
Patrick Reed among its clients.
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)