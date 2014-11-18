Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
VIENNA Brazil chalked up their sixth successive win since Dunga replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach following the World Cup when they beat Austria 2-1 with a stunning late drive by Roberto Firmino on Tuesday.
Germany-based Firmino fired home from 25 metres in the 83rd minute of the friendly to give Brazil a win they scarcely deserved after an unadventurous and often rough display.
David Luiz headed Brazil in front just after the hour and Austria levelled when Aleksandar Dragovic converted a penalty in the 75th minute, the first goal Brazil have conceded under Dunga's leadership. It was Austria's first defeat this year.
Dunga returned for a second stint in the job when he replaced Scolari immediately after the World Cup, which Brazil finished woefully, losing 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final and 3-0 to Netherlands in the third place match.
American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.