ZURICH Nov 15 Ralf Rangnick once suffered a punctured lung during an English non-league game, turned village team Hoffenheim into a Bundesliga outfit and led Schalke 04 to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Never afraid of a challenge, he is now attempting to return to Europe's top competition with a Red Bull Salzburg team which made him fall asleep the first time he watched them.

The size of his job as the club's sporting director cannot be underestimated. Red Bull may be associated with Formula One success but their venture into European soccer has been a vastly different story.

Since taking over the former Austria Salzburg in 2005, they have spent tens of millions of euros on players, hired and fired a string of coaches including Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthaeus and alienated fans so much that a group of them founded a breakway club.

Although they have won four Austrian titles, they have failed in their stated ambition of reaching the Champions League and a series of embarrassing failures culminated in second round elimination against Luxembourg's Dudelange in July.

Rangnick, who had been in charge for a few weeks, said that missing out on the group stage might have been a blessing.

"It would probably have been a disaster," he said during a presentation at the International Football Arena conference in Zurich. "Almost every game, I fell asleep in the stands. I thought what are they doing here?"

Rangnick quickly organised a clearout of the older players, replacing them with youngsters from Norway, Brazil, Slovakia, Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria.

"We need talented young players for whom playing for Salzburg is the next logical step in their career," Rangnick told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

"The players we have now want to take the next step and, by playing well in Austria, get a chance maybe to play in Germany or England," he said, adding that he was happy for the club to be used as a springboard.

EIGHT SECONDS

The 54-year-old German has already implemented a new playing philosophy at Salzburg and sister club RB Leipzig.

Based on aggressive pressing, fast counter-attacks and similar to Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund, it applies to all youth and senior teams at both clubs as well the youth academies in Ghana and Brazil.

"If you win the ball, your best possibility to score is within eight seconds," said Rangnick.

"You can't stop the ball and trap the ball and watch and look and keep the ball again, there is no time for that.

"We don't want to create individual players but players who at the age of eight realise that you have to work together with other players. Our approach is different from the Dutch way. Everything we do, we see from the team point of view."

Rangnick has already seen enough progress to convince him that Salzburg could hold their own if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

"With the quality of the squad we have now and the style the team has developed in the last two months, the standard is much higher," he said.

Rangnick began his playing career with VfB Stuttgart but then moved to England to study. Playing for Southwick in the Sussex County League, he had an immediate taste of the niceties of non-league football.

After 30 minutes of his first game against Chichester City, a crunching tackle left him with three broken ribs and a punctured lung, forcing him to spend a month in hospital.

"I was a young guy in this ward full of over-70s," he said.

GARAGE KEY

His playing career never really took off but coaching was a different story as he led VfB Stuttgart, Hanover 96 and Schalke in the Bundesliga before taking up a new challenge at lower league Hoffenheim.

"There was a stadium, a garage and a couple of youth teams, but little more than that, no medical department or anything," said Rangnick. "They said here is the key, you can do what you want."

He achieved promotion in two successive seasons and helped establish Hoffenheim as a Bundesliga outfit.

Back at Schalke, he reached the Champions League semi-finals after an astonishing 5-2 win over Inter Milan at San Siro, but the pressure took its toll and he resigned a few months later suffering from nervous exhaustion.

His life changed again in June when he was in a cafe in his hometown of Backnang and his mobile rang.

"It was Dietrich Mateschitz (Red Bull's billionaire owner)....he asked if he could come over in his helicopter to meet me," said Rangnick.

In addition to bringing sporting success, Rangnick is hoping to build bridges with the fans and improve on the modest attendances of around 9,000.

"We have a lot of work to do there," he said. "In the old days, there used to be 15,000 or 20,000 fans.

With rebel club Austria Salzburg now in the third tier, he even looks forward to meeting them one day.

"Austria Salzburg against Red Bull Salzburg would be a sell out," he said. "I hope they can reach the first division, share our stadium and play against us." (Editing by Tom Pilcher)