Venus all smiles after straight sets win
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
LONDON Cristiano Ronaldo has been named World Soccer magazine's player of the year for the second time, ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery of Bayern Munich, it said on Thursday.
The award, decided by a panel of journalists and pundits from round the world, recognised his stunning form for Real Madrid as well as his role in leading Portugal to the World Cup finals in Brazil next year. He last won it in 2008.
Jupp Heynckes and Bayern Munich, who completed the treble of German League, German Cup and Champions League last season, won the manager and team of the year prizes.
WELLINGTON New Zealand were dismissed for 489, giving them a 175-run lead, shortly before tea on the fourth day of the third test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.
PARIS An international friendly between African rivals Senegal and the Ivory Coast near Paris was abandoned on Monday as fans invaded the pitch and confronted the players, local media reported.