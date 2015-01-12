Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
ZURICH Previous winners of the World Player of the Year, FIFA World Player of the Year and European Footballer of the Year/Ballon D'Or awards.
In 2010 the Ballon D'Or award was merged with FIFA's World Player of the Year award.
FIFA Ballon d'Or winners
2010 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2011 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2012 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2013 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2014 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
FIFA World Players of the Year
1991 - Lotthar Matthaeus (Germany)
1992 - Marco van Batsen (Netherlands)
1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy)
1994 - Romario (Brazil)
1995 - George Weah (Liberia)
1996 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)
1999 - Rivaldo (Brazil)
2000 - Zinedine Zidane (France)
2001 - Luis Figo (Portugal)
2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
2003 - Zinedine Zidane (France)
2004 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)
2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)
2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)
2007 - Kaka (Brazil)
2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
European (Ballon d'Or) Footballers of the Year
1956 - Stanley Matthews (England)
1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)
1958 - Raymond Kopa (France)
1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)
1960 - Luis Suarez (Spain)
1961 - Omar Sivori (Italy)
1962 - Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)
1963 - Lev Yashin (USSR)
1964 - Denis Law (Scotland)
1965 - Eusebio (Portugal)
1966 - Bobby Charlton (England)
1967 - Florian Albert (Hungary)
1968 - George Best (Northern Ireland)
1969 - Gianni Rivera (Italy)
1970 - Gerd Muller (West Germany)
1971 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
1972 - Franz Beckenbauer (Netherlands)
1973 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
1974 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
1975 - Oleg Blokhin (USSR)
1976 - Franz Beckenbauer(West Germany)
1977 - Allan Simonsen (Denmark)
1978 - Kevin Keegan (England)
1979 - Kevin Keegan (England)
1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)
1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)
1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy)
1983 - Michel Platini (France)
1984 - Michel Platini (France)
1985 - Michel Platini (France)
1986 - Igor Belanov (USSR)
1987 - Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)
1988 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
1989 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
1990 - Lothar Matthaus (Germany)
1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin (France)
1992 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy)
1994 - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)
1995 - George Weah (Liberia)
1996 - Matthias Sammer (Germany)
1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)
1999 - Rivaldo (Brazil)
2000 - Luis Figo (Portugal)
2001 - Michael Owen (England)
2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
2003 - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)
2004 - Andrei Shevchenko (Ukraine)
2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)
2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)
2007 - Kaka (Brazil)
2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.