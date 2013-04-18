Barcelona's goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto gestures while welcoming the signing of his contract to another year with his team mates during the training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona. February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarin

Spanish giants Barcelona will play a friendly against a Malaysian XI at the 100,000 capacity Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, organisers said on Thursday.

Barcelona managing director Antoni Rossich announced the August 10 fixture alongside Asian Football Confederation vice president Prince Abdullah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in the Malaysian capital.

It will be the four-times European champions' first fixture in Malaysia, where they will face a side led by the country's national team coach K. Rajagopal.

Tito Vilanova's side, who are closing in on another La Liga title and Champions League honours, have already announced plans to play in China (August 3) and Thailand (August 7) during their pre-season Asian tour.

