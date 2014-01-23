BARCELONA Jan 23 Barcelona president Sandro Rosell said on Thursday he had resigned in the aftermath of a Spanish court's decision to investigate last year's signing of Brazil forward Neymar.

"The success the club has had has also come along with difficult moments for myself and my family," Rosell told a news conference after a board meeting held by the Spanish champions.

"There have been threats and accusations which make you consider your position including the claim of misappropriation of funds and the court case. I've always stated that we acted correctly with the Neymar transfer." (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Ken Ferris)