MUNICH, June 24 Factbox on Pep Guardiola who took charge of treble-winning Bayern Munich on Monday at the start of a three-year contract running until June 2016. * Born Josep Guardiola i Sala, Jan. 18, 1971, Santpedor, Spain. * Played as a defensive midfielder and joined Barcelona's youth academy in 1984. Given his first team debut by coach Johan Cruyff in 1990. * Won six league titles, two King's Cups, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1997 and the club's first European Cup in 1992 before moving on in 2001. * Had spells with Brescia and AS Roma and played in Qatar and Mexico before retiring in 2006. * His career with Brescia was disrupted when he tested positive for nandrolone after a league match and was banned for four months. Guardiola protested his innocence and eventually cleared his name through the courts in 2009. * Helped Spain win the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and won 47 caps for the full national side. * Began coaching career in 2007 when he was appointed coach of Barcelona B, the club's reserve team, steering them to the top of their group and promotion from Spain's tercera (fourth-tier) division. * President Joan Laporta promoted him to his first top-flight post to replace Frank Rijkaard in 2008 and he guided the side to a treble in his first campaign. * They won La Liga, beat Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup final and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League final in Rome. * Won a total of six trophies in 2009 by adding the European and Spanish Super Cups and Barcelona's first Club World Cup. * Won a second successive La Liga title in 2010 with a record 99-point haul, recording only one defeat. * In Guardiola's third campaign, Barca retained the Spanish Super Cup, went on a 23-match unbeaten run on the road, a club record, and won the league again but were beaten 1-0 by Mourinho's Real Madrid in the King's Cup final. * Beat United again in the Champions League with a 3-1 triumph in London. * In the 2011-12 campaign Barca won the European and Spanish Super Cups, a second Club World Cup and the King's Cup in Guardiola's final match as coach. * Barca reached a record-equalling fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final but were undone 3-2 on aggregate by Chelsea. * In four seasons as a coach Guardiola won nine out of 15 'Clasicos' against Real Madrid. He drew four and lost twice. Won 14 trophies. * Guardiola announced in April 2012 he would step down from the Barcelona job at the end of the season to spend time with his family and recuperate. He spent much of the year in New York. * He signed a three-year deal with Bayern on January, taking over from Jupp Heynckes who led the team to an unprecedented treble of titles for a German team with the domestic League and Cup double as well as the Champions League title. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)