BERLIN, April 16 Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos kept quiet about his future at the treble winners on Wednesday with speculation about a transfer to Manchester United rife.

Kroos has not yet accepted a contract extension offer from Bayern for beyond 2015 with reports linking him to an imminent move to the English club.

"Do not worry, you will all be informed on time," he told reporters when asked about the widespread speculation regarding a move to Manchester following Bayern's 5-1 German Cup semi-final victory over Kaiserslautern.

The 24-year-old Germany international, among the most gifted players of his generation, has said in the past the Premier League was an "option" with club officials insisting he would stay in Munich.

Coach Pep Guardiola repeatedly praised Kroos, saying he would like the midfielder to stay.

Bayern have already won the German league title and have reached the German Cup final as well as the Champions League last four as they look to win a back-to-back treble this season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)