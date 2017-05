Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski applauds during a reception at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

WARSAW Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski is likely to join German rivals and newly-crowned Champions League winners Bayern Munich, the Pole's agent said on Monday.

However, Cezary Kucharski told Polish local news channel TVN24 that Bayern had yet to agree terms for Dortmund's top-scorer.

"For us it is clear, but we have not signed anything," Kucharski said. "The clubs need to reach an agreement."

Kucharski gave no further details, but said they should emerge within three weeks' time.

After the Champions League win over Dortmund on Saturday, Bayern's outgoing coach Jupp Heynckes hinted at Lewandowski's possible transfer.

The newly crowned German champions have already signed 20-year-old Goetze from Dortmund for next season for 37 million euros.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Patrick Johnston)