'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
WARSAW Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski is likely to join German rivals and newly-crowned Champions League winners Bayern Munich, the Pole's agent said on Monday.
However, Cezary Kucharski told Polish local news channel TVN24 that Bayern had yet to agree terms for Dortmund's top-scorer.
"For us it is clear, but we have not signed anything," Kucharski said. "The clubs need to reach an agreement."
Kucharski gave no further details, but said they should emerge within three weeks' time.
After the Champions League win over Dortmund on Saturday, Bayern's outgoing coach Jupp Heynckes hinted at Lewandowski's possible transfer.
The newly crowned German champions have already signed 20-year-old Goetze from Dortmund for next season for 37 million euros.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.