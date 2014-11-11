BERLIN Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger made his first appearance in team training for months on Tuesday as he works towards a comeback from a nagging knee injury.

The 30-year-old Germany captain has not played a game in the Bundesliga this season with his last competitive match being the World Cup final on July 13.

"There will be no pressure," coach Pep Guardiola said. "We will gradually bring him along, step by step."

Schweinsteiger has been sidelined since the final with the injury to his left knee but Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he could potentially make his comeback "even in 2014."

Schweinsteiger's absence has failed to put a dent to Bayern's successful start to the season, having advanced to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare and leading the Bundesliga.

They have not lost a game in any of the three competitions they are involved in.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)