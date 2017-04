Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham raises the French Championship trophy at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. His sons Brooklyn (back L), 14, Romeo (R), 10, and Cruz, 8, stand beside him.... REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn has trained at the junior academy of London club Queens Park Rangers and bookmakers are already offering short odds that the 14-year-old will emulate his father by playing for England.

QPR said on Twitter that he was training with them but had not officially joined their academy.

Beckham senior, who began his career by joining Manchester United's academy also at the age of 14, retired from the game last week after helping Paris St Germain to the French league title but now has a home in London.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 12-1 that Brooklyn will play for England but only 9-2 to play in the Premier League.

QPR were relegated from the Premier league this season.

In other celebrity English soccer news on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that their unsettled striker Wayne Rooney had become a father for the second time with boy Klay joining brother Kai.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Mark Meadows)