* Beckham 'passionate' about playing in U.S.
* Stays with Galaxy after spurning other offers
(Adds further detail, quotes)
LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Former England captain
David Beckham will be returning to the LA Galaxy on a fresh
two-year contract, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on
Wednesday.
Beckham's initial five-year deal ended after the Galaxy won
the 2011 MLS Cup and there had been speculation the former
Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder was considering
offers from Paris St. Germain and a number of English clubs.
However, Paris St Germain said earlier this month the
Englishman would not be joining the big-spending Ligue 1 soccer
club due to family reasons.
"This was an important decision for me," Beckham, 36, said
in a statement. "I had many offers from clubs from around the
world, however, I'm still passionate about playing in America
and winning trophies with the Galaxy.
"I've seen first-hand how popular soccer is now in the
States and I'm as committed as ever to growing the game here. My
family and I are incredibly happy and settled in America and we
look forward to spending many more years here."
Beckham joined the Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007 amid a
wave of publicity, signing a league record $6 million a year
contract with MLS hoping his high-profile would attract bigger
crowds, more sponsors and more mainstream media attention.
However, Beckham faced criticism for his decision to travel
back to Europe for England commitments and for his loan move to
AC Milan in Italy, which ended in a serious injury.
An Achilles tendon injury wrecked his contribution to the
Galaxy in 2010 and cost him a place in England's World Cup squad
at the World Cup in South Africa.
Last year, though, the critics were unable to find any cause
for complaint.
PUBLIC ENEMY
Just as he came back from being a public enemy in England
after being sent off against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup,
eventually becoming English football's global ambassador, and
just as he turned a lean trophy spell in Madrid into a success
with a La Liga title for Real, Beckham won over his detractors.
He finally won his first league title with Galaxy on Nov.
21, the MLS Cup victory over the Houston Dynamo completing
another turnaround for one of the game's most polarizing
figures.
The Londoner was second in the league for assists, visibly
worked hard in the 26 games he featured in and showed off his
dead-ball and crossing ability throughout a season in which the
Galaxy were unbeaten at home.
"I am thrilled that David has chosen to re-join the Galaxy,
especially as he had numerous options where he could continue
his career," Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena said.
"I felt that he was one of the best players in all of MLS
last season and we could not have achieved the success that we
did without him.
"We look forward to trying to replicate that success this
season with David once again in a Galaxy uniform."
Simon Fuller, Beckham's business partner and manager, said
there was still much more to achieve in Beckham's American
adventure.
"When David and I discussed making the move from Real Madrid
to the LA Galaxy back in 2007, our minds were firmly focused on
the massive opportunity of helping to grow soccer in the United
States," Fuller added.
"We have made great progress over the past five years in
raising the profile of soccer domestically and the MLS on a
worldwide stage, and we are encouraged by all the results.
"However, clearly this is an ongoing mission and this new
deal confirms our commitment to continuing our journey and
making sure the world's biggest sport, soccer, continues to grow
in the world's most passionate sports loving nation, the USA."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Alastair Himmer)