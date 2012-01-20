Jan 20 David Beckham's re-signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy has reignited Beckham-Mania in Canada with Toronto FC seeing ticket sales climb for its Champions League playoff against the Major League Soccer (MLS) champions in March.

Toronto FC said on Friday, ticket sales for the first leg of the CONCACAF quarter-final, set for March 7, had pushed past 35,000 guaranteeing a new home attendance record.

The game will mark Beckham's only appearance in Toronto this season.

Toronto FC officials said ticket sales had been steady but news on Wednesday that the former England captain had spurned lucrative club offers in Europe and would return to the Galaxy on a fresh two-year contract is expected to produce a sellout of 45,000 at the Rogers Centre.

"We're very hopeful for a sellout," said Rajani Kamath, spokesperson for Toronto FC owners Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. "We are already past the capacity we would have had at BMO Field.

"The sales have been pretty steady, we have had tremendous response from the moment they wenton sale."

Beckham's original five-year deal with the Galaxy concluded last year and there had been widespread speculation the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder was considering offers from Paris St. Germain and a number of English clubs. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)