BRUSSELS Anderlecht have reached agreement with Swiss Rene Weiler to take over as coach but are still in discussions with his last club Nuremburg, the Belgian outfit said on Thursday.

A brief statement on the Anderlecht website (www.rsca.be/nl) ended days of furious speculation over the identity of a new coach for the 33-time Belgian champions.

Weiler, 42, led Nuremburg to third place in Germany's second division last season but they failed get back to the Bundesliga after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in a promotion-relegation playoff.

Anderlecht fired previous coach Besnik Hasi at the end of last season after they finished runners-up to Club Bruges.

