July 24 Israel international Tal Ben Haim, who spent almost a decade in English soccer, has joined Belgium's Standard Liege on a two-year deal, the club said on its website (www.standard.be) on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old moves on a free transfer after a short-term contract at Queens Park Rangers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, ended last month.

Ben Haim went to England in 2004 to join Bolton Wanderers from Maccabi Tel Aviv and played then at Chelsea, Manchester City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, West Ham United and QPR.

Standard play KR Reykjavik of Iceland in the Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday, leading 3-1 from last week's first leg, and start the new Belgian league season this weekend. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sonia Oxley)