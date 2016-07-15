BRUSSELS, July 15 Belgium will look to appoint a coach with proven international experience, their Football Association said on Friday as they begin the search to replace Marc Wilmots.

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has been linked with the job and Belgian FA president Francois de Keersmaecker said he would be a "potential candidate" if he chose to apply.

The world's number two ranked team began the task of searching for a new coach after Wilmots was sacked in the wake of Belgium's Euro 2016 quarter-final exit to underdogs Wales.

An exacting criteria has been put in place by the Belgian FA (KBVB), whose technical director Chris van Puyvelde said on Friday they were looking for someone to get the most from a "special generation" of players.

"It's an open process; I expect my mailbox is going to be flooded," said Puyvelde, who will oversee the selection process.

"We want a candidate to have experience and to have already achieved results in international football. He must play modern football. He must show tactical acumen and flexibility to adapt because no one game or no opponent are ever the same. He must also deliver a high-performance environment because the players he is working with are used to working at a high level.

"We have a special generation and they need to be allowed to also take decisions of their own."

Belgium's Euro 2016 squad featured some of Europe's best talents such as Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, keeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City winger Kevin de Bruyne, yet they exited meekly in a 3-1 defeat to Wales.

"We also want someone who is an open communicator," added van Puyvelde.

"It does not have to be a Belgian. We are in an open process. I think we will get top candidates because we are number two in the world."

Former international goalkeeper Michel Preud'homme, who led Club Bruges to the Belgian championship in May, was among the early favourites.

His club president ruled him out of the running, however, saying he would have to respect his contract with Bruges.

At a news conference on Friday where Wilmots' departure was confirmed, a reporter asked KBVB president Francois De Keersmaecker if Van Gaal, who was sacked by Manchester United in May, was a candidate for the job.

"Van Gaal might be a potential candidate," De Keersmaecker said.

"We will see if he puts himself forward as a candidate. If he does then we will evaluate his candidacy."

The KBVB have said they want the new coach in place by Sept. 1 when Belgium host Spain in a friendly in Brussels. Five days later they begin their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup away in Cyprus. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)