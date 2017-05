BRUSSELS Early season league leaders Oostende suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat in the Belgian Cup to second division Antwerp on Wednesday.

Oostende, four points clear in the league, were the only top flight club eliminated at the first stage of the knockout competition.

William Owusu and Maxime Biset scored either side of half-time for Antwerp who lie second in the second division.

Anderlecht spluttered against fourth division opposition before scoring twice in the last two minutes to beat Spouwen-Mopertingen 3-1.

