BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Moussa Dembele has withdrawn from Belgium's squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Cyprus and has been replaced by Steven Defour, the Belgian football association said on Tuesday.

Dembele injured his ankle in Tottenham Hotspur's match against Everton on Saturday and underwent a scan in Brussels on Monday.

Defour from Anderlecht will join the squad for Thursday's match in Brussels against Bosnia and Sunday's encounter away against Cyprus.

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke is being monitored after he also underwent a scan, said coach Marc Wilmots.

Belgium sit in second place in Group B of the qualifiers, three points behind leaders Wales and two ahead of third placed Israel. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Amsterdam; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)