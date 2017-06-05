Soccer-Arsenal's Asano rejoins Stuttgart on loan
June 23 Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard will be sidelined for three months after having surgery on a fractured ankle suffered in training on Sunday that ruled him out of this week's international matches, according to his club, Chelsea.
The 26-year-old Hazard, who scored 16 goals and provided five assists to help Chelsea win this season's Premier League, will miss the friendly against Czech Republic on Monday and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia on June 9.
"Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team. He is expected to return to training in approximately three months," Chelsea said in a statement.
Hazard tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a message saying: "Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger."
Belgium have won four out of their five 2018 World Cup qualifying matches to lead Group H on 13 points, two points ahead of second-placed Greece. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by John O'Brien, Larry King)
June 23 Mexicans Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera have signed three-year deals at Rangers, bringing to eight the number of players to join the Scottish side this summer as manager Pedro Caixinha overhauls a squad that finished 36 points behind champions Celtic.