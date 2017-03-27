Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and midfielder Marouane Fellaini have both been added to an already extensive injury list for Belgium as they head to Russia for a friendly in Sochi on Tuesday.
A hip injury keeps the Chelsea goalkeeper out of the trip while Fellaini is struggling with a toe complaint, the Belgian football association said on Sunday.
Defender Laurent Ciman will also sit out the trip with a knee injury.
The trio join sidelined Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and defender Thomas Meunier, who were ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece where Belgium needed a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw and keep intact their unbeaten record, and top place, in Group H.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.