BRUSSELS Anderlecht will be crowned Belgian champions for the first time since 2014 if they secure victory away at holders FC Bruges on Sunday.

It would seal the title with two rounds left in the post-season six-team championship play-off.

Anderlecht have a four-point advantage over the defending champions but picked up only four points from their last three games, while Bruges have fought back into contention by winning all of their last three.

Under Swiss coach Rene Weiler, Anderlecht finished the 30-game regular season two points ahead of Bruges and have extended the gap in the playoffs as they seek to put two frustrating seasons behind them.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Ransom)