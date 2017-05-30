BRUSSELS Vincent Kompany is poised to make a return for Belgium for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 27-squad for two matches next month.

Injury-plagued Kompany, 31, last played for his country in October 2015 but after returning to action for Manchester City in April has been selected for the friendly against the Czech Republic in Brussels on June 5 and the World Cup qualifier in Estonia four days later.

"Not many players can, after such a long lay off, play at such a high level and it is important for us have him with us again and see how he is,” coach Roberto Martinez told a press conference on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard would remain captain of the team, he added. Belgium are well placed for qualification for the World Cup in Russia next year, having collected 13 out of a possible 15 points from their first five Group H matches.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thibault Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Glasgow Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Vermaelen (Roma), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Thomas Foket (Ghent), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Divock Origi (Liverpool).

