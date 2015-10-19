BRUSSELS Oostende slipped from first place in the Belgian league after a 1-0 loss at Club Bruges in which each team had a man sent off saw champions Ghent become leaders on goal difference on Sunday.

Oostende stay on 23 points but defeat means they now have a goal difference of plus 10, one fewer than unbeaten Ghent who won 2-1 at Mouscron-Peruwelz on Friday.

Bruges' Brazilian striker Felipe Gedoz saw his penalty saved but netted the rebound in the 35th minute to relieve pressure on coach Michel Preud'homme after they lost their last two matches.

Oostende's Brecht Capon was shown a straight red card after 38 minutes, while Bruges were also reduced to 10 men when Jose Izquierdo received a second booking on the hour.

Anderlecht's Italy striker Stefano Okaka's double set them on the way to a 4-0 win at Zulte Waregem, who had Mbaye Leye dismissed for two yellow cards in 30 seconds before the break.

Anderlecht’s win put them on 22 points in third place.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)