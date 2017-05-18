Cristiano Ronaldo to testify in tax fraud case July 31 - court
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Anderlecht claimed a record-extending 34th Belgian league title after coming from a goal down at halftime to beat Charleroi 3-1 away on Thursday.
Lukasz Teodorczyk returned to the side to score twice as Anderlecht won their first title since 2014.
They would have finished first even if they had lost as second placed Club Bruges's reign ended when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Oostende.
Ghent’s 5-2 win over Zulte Waregem moved them to within one point of Bruges, who host Ghent in their last game on Sunday with a Champions League qualifying berth at stake.
Victoria Azarenka cannot wait to renew her rivalry with close friend Serena Williams in what could shape up to become a future battle of the tennis mums.