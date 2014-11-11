Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON Nov 11 Injured Vincent Kompany will miss Belgium's friendly with Iceland on Wednesday after being left out of the team named by manager Marc Wilmots on Tuesday.
Kompany, Belgium's captain, is recovering from the calf injury which ruled him out of Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League on Saturday.
Belgium are hopeful, though, that he will be fit to face leaders Wales in Sunday's Euro 2016 Group B qualifier in Brussels.
Wilmots named a strong team to face Iceland, who are the unexpected leaders of Euro qualifying Group A.
Eight of the Belgium side play in the Premier League, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Tony Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Eden Hazard and Christian Benteke.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.