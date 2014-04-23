(Adds background)

April 23 Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has decided to play international football for Belgium, the country's national team manager Marc Wilmots said on Wednesday.

Born in Belgium to ethnic Albanian parents from Kosovo, Januzaj, 19, was eligible to play for a number of countries and had been wooed by teams including Belgium, Albania, Kosovo and England.

"I have received official confirmation that Adnan Januzaj has made himself available to the Belgium national team for the rest of his career," Wilmots said on his Twitter feed.

Januzaj, who confirmed his decision on the Manchester United website, made his debut for the Premier League club in the Community Shield win over Wigan Athletic in August.

He scored two fine goals in his first Premier League start at Sunderland and has played 32 times for United this season, showing signs of his great potential in a dismal campaign for the club.

Belgium have qualified for the World Cup in Brazil and are in a first-round group with Algeria, Russia and South Korea.