HONG KONG, March 7 Birmingham City Football Club
boss Carson Yeung was sentenced to six years in jail on Friday
for laundering $93 million following a high-profile trial that
cast a spotlight on how the barber-turned-businessman made his
fortune.
Yeung, 54, was found guilty by a Hong Kong court on Monday
of five counts of money-laundering. He had denied the charges.
The businessman had told the court he amassed his wealth
through hairdressing, share trading, property purchases,
gambling in the world's casino hub of Macau and other
investments. [ID: nL3N0M02FI]
The former hair stylist to Hong Kong's rich and famous
laundered the money between January 2001 and December 2007
through five bank accounts, the court found.
