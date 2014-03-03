By Grace Li
HONG KONG, March 3 Birmingham City Football Club
owner Carson Yeung was found guilty by a Hong Kong court on
Monday of five counts of money-laundering, in a high-profile
trial that has cast a spotlight on how the
barber-turned-businessman made his fortune.
Yeung, 54, had denied five charges of money-laundering
between January 2001 and December 2007, totaling $93 million.
He will be sentenced on Friday morning.
Last month, Yeung resigned from parent company Hong
Kong-listed Birmingham International Holdings Ltd (BIHL)
while he awaited the verdict.