* Yeung to be sentenced on Friday, faces up to seven years
in jail
* Football club owner had denied five charges of laundering
$93 mln
* Judge says defendant was "not a witness of truth"
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, March 3 Birmingham City Football Club
boss Carson Yeung was found guilty by a Hong Kong court on
Monday of five counts of money-laundering in a high-profile
trial that cast a spotlight on how the barber-turned-businessman
made his fortune.
Yeung, who had denied the charges of laundering $93 million
between January 2001 and December 2007, will be sentenced on
Friday. He faces up to seven years in jail.
A former hair stylist to Hong Kong's rich and famous, Yeung
had told the court he amassed his wealth through hairdressing,
share trading, property purchases, gambling in the world's
casino hub of Macau and other investments.
Prosecutors had pointed to what they said were suspicious
cheque payments made to Yeung by employees of Macau companies,
including a junket operator, which earns commissions from
casinos to attract cash-rich gamblers.
Delivering his verdict to a packed courtroom after a trial
that lasted more than 50 days, District Court Judge Douglas Yau
said Yeung had lied about how he made his money and exaggerated
the amount of cash generated by his hair salon business and
through gambling.
"I find the defendant not a witness of truth. I find that he
is someone who is prepared to, and did try to, lie whenever he
saw the need to do so," the judge said.
Dressed in a dark suit and tie, Yeung appeared calm but
looked tired during the court proceedings and did not react when
the verdict was read out.
Yeung left the courtroom without commenting on the
conviction. His lawyer, Graham Harris, declined to comment.
The trial has revealed the flamboyant businessman's close
ties to Macau's casino world, both as an investor and gambler,
and how that facilitated business investments that helped him
amass his wealth.
"STRANGE BUSINESS DEALINGS"
The judge said he found it "extremely strange" that some of
Yeung's business dealings were conducted without a written
agreement, even when the amount of money involved was huge.
"Unless, of course, those engaged in such a transaction
would rather there not be records," Judge Yau said.
Yeung initially bought 29.91 percent of the shares in
Birmingham City Football Club in 2007 and then acquired the rest
of the shares for approximately 81.5 million pounds ($130
million) in 2009, through his company, Birmingham International
Holdings Ltd.
He stepped down as chairman and executive director of the
listed company last month while he awaited a verdict.
A week later, the indebted parent said it was
selling a 12 percent share in its UK subsidiary for HK$45
million ($5.8 million) to a little-known Chinese advertising
firm.
Officials at Birmingham International declined to comment on
the verdict when contacted by Reuters on Monday. Officials at
the football club were not available outside normal business
hours in the UK.
Yeung was arrested in June 2011, when trading in shares of
the football club's parent was suspended. They resumed trading
on Feb. 7 and have risen 39 percent since then.
As a free financial centre, Hong Kong has become a popular
place for Chinese to set up companies and conduct business, in
some cases to obscure their assets through money-laundering.
A new anti-money laundering (AML) ordinance came into effect
in April 2012, bringing stricter requirements for bank
monitoring of customers and the reporting of suspicious
transactions to authorities.
Last April the city's banking regulator doubled the size of
its anti-money laundering team to strengthen supervision amid
intensifying scrutiny of monitoring and compliance systems at
global financial institutions.