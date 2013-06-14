HONG KONG, June 14 Prosecutors in Hong Kong have
established a prima facie money-laundering case against Carson
Yeung, the owner of Birmingham City football club, forcing the
Hong Kong tycoon to mount a defence, Birmingham International
Holdings Ltd said in a statement to the Hong Kong
stock exchange, citing a court ruling.
The ruling means there is sufficient evidence to proceed to
a trial. Yeung has been charged with laundering more than HK$720
million ($93 million), charges that he has denied.
For the statement, click here
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Christina Lo; Editing by
Matt Driskill)