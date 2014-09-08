Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8 Sepp Blatter will stand for re-election as FIFA president next year, he said on Monday.
The 78-year-old Swiss, first elected president of world soccer's governing body in 1998, confirmed his candidature in a recorded interview transmitted to delegates at the Soccerex Global Convention.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.