LA PAZ Bolivia appointed Argentine former Barcelona B coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos to take charge of the national team on Wednesday, the Bolivian FA (FBF) said.

The 53-year-old Hoyos, who helped coach Lionel Messi as a teenager at Barcelona and was in charge of Bolivian first division side Bolivar in 2011-12, replaced Julio Cesar Baldivieso.

“What’s important now is that everyone, directors, clubs, press and fans support the new process...and work to change Bolivian football,” FBF head Marco Peredo told reporters in the city of Cochabamba where Hoyos was unveiled.

Bolivia, who have struggled for years on the international stage and last reached the World Cup finals in 1994, are one from bottom of South America’s 2018 World Cup qualifying group with three points from six matches.

Hoyos's first games in charge will be qualifiers at home to Peru on Sept. 1 and in Chile five days later.

Baldivieso, who played at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, was sacked in June after the Copa America having presided over one win and eight defeats in nine competitive matches at the helm.

