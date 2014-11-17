SARAJEVO Nov 17 Bosnia have sacked coach Safet Susic following a poor start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the Balkan nation's FA(NFSBIH) said on Monday.

"The NFSBIH executive board was unanimous in the decision to relieve Susic of his duties," governing body member Milorad Sofranic told the state BHT television station.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat away to Israel, which left Bosnia second-bottom in Group B, was the final blow for 59-year old former international forward Susic.

He was already under intense pressure after a shock 2-1 home defeat by Cyprus was followed by draws with Wales and Belgium.

Having taken over in 2009, Susic steered Bosnia to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, their first major tournament as an independent nation, but fell out with fans and the media after a group stage exit.

His relationship with some key players, including leading scorer Edin Dzeko, became strained even before the World Cup when Bosnia were beaten 2-0 by Egypt in a friendly in March. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)