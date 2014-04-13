SAO PAULO Former Inter Milan and Brazil striker Adriano has parted company with Atletico Paranaense after just three games, the southern Brazilian club said on Saturday.

The decision was a mutual one and was taken after the team were knocked out the Libertadores Cup at the group stage last week.

"The striker Adriano is no longer an employee of Club Atletico Paranaense," they said in a short statement, without giving any details.

Adriano, 32, was once one of Brazil's most prolific strikers and helped his country win the Copa America in 2004 and the Confederations Cup in 2005 alongside Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos. He also won four scudettos with Inter Milan.

However, his career has fallen apart in recent years due to an appalling disciplinary record. He has played for five different teams since leaving Inter in 2009, never spending long at any of them, amid accusations of binge eating and drinking.

