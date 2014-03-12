SAO PAULO Atletico Paranaense, the Brazilian club whose stadium was threatened with expulsion from the World Cup because it was behind schedule, have denied that money for construction work was diverted to pay for a player.

The club said it was owed money by CAP S/A, the subsidiary it set up to manage the building work.

When CAP S/A received a cash injection it used some of the money to pay back the club, which used that income to settle an outstanding debt with Vitoria for right back Leo who spent last year on loan to Atletico but recently moved to Flamengo.

"The operation is legally irreproachable," the club said in a statement. "There was lots of Atletico money in CAP S/A. There is no CAP S/A money in Atletico."

The Curitiba club's stadium was only last month confirmed as one of the World Cup's 12 host venues because the Arena da Baixada was so far behind schedule that there were doubts as to whether it would be ready for the first match there on June 16.

World champions Spain will be based at Atletico's training ground and the Arena da Baixada is due to host four matches at this year's finals, including Spain against Australia.

