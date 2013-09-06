Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
Sept 6 Australia's Archie Thompson has made light of his comment that Brazilian Neymar, who recently moved to Barcelona for $74 million, was overrated, putting the remark down to jetlag or mistranslation.
The Socceroos take on the 2014 World Cup hosts in a friendly in Brasilia on Saturday and Thompson livened up pre-match exchanges by saying he thought Neymar was overrated and his team mate Oscar was a better player.
Forward Neymar responded to the Melbourne Victory striker in a news conference with the withering question: "What's his name?", according to Brazilian media reports.
"It was the jetlag or the Brazilian reporter didn't understand my Portuguese," New Zealand-born Thompson quipped in a Tweet from Brasilia on Thursday.
Thompson has scored 28 goals in 53 internationals, a tally inflated by the world record 13 he scored when Australia beat American Samoa 31-0 in World Cup qualifying in 2001. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.