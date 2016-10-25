Former Brazilian soccer captain Carlos Alberto Torres arrives for a news conference ahead of the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO Carlos Alberto, who scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history while captaining Brazil to glory in the 1970 final against Italy, died on Tuesday, aged 72.

The following are tributes paid to the former full back:

Pele in a statement: "I am saddened by the death of my friend and brother Carlos Alberto, our beloved Captain, and I remember the times that we were together at Santos, Brazil and the Cosmos, where we formed a winning partnership."

Santos FC on club website: "Santos FC are saddened by the death of idol Carlos Alberto Torres. He played 445 matches and scored 40 goals between 1965 and 1975 and is considered the greatest full back in the club's history."

Botafogo FC on the club's website: "Thank you, Captain. Rest in Peace."

Brazilian Football Confederation on their website: "Carlos Alberto Torres leaves an enormous legacy of triumphs and an intense collaboration in the development of our football. Thank you, Captain. Your history will forever be with us."

Franz Beckenbauer on Twitter: "Heidi (Beckenbauer's wife) and me are deeply shocked. Carlos Alberto was like a brother to me, one of my best friends!"

Gerson, friend and team mate in the 1970 Brazil team, in Lance! Sports newspaper: "He wasn't a captain like any other, heads or tails, he was The Captain. He wasn't Carlos Alberto. He was the man. We all lose something with the death of Carlos Alberto."

Carlos Alberto Parreira, fitness coach of the 1970 squad and manager of the Brazil side that won the World Cup in 1994: "Carlos Alberto was without doubt one of the best right backs in footballing history, a leader at the teams he played with, Santos, Flamengo, Fluminense, and a leader at the 1970 World Cup alongside Pele and Gerson."

