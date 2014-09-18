RIO DE JANEIRO Coritiba forward Joel Tagueu's goal celebration went spectacularly wrong when he jumped over an advertising hoarding and disappeared into a hole during a Brazilian championship match.

The Cameroon player got carried away after he ran from the halfway line and rounded the goalkeeper to score his second goal of the game, and Coritiba's third, in a 3-1 win over Sao Paulo on Wednesday night.

He continued running and leapt over the hoarding, unaware that there was a hole behind it containing steps that led down from the pitch into the dressing room.

The player landed in the hole, his blow softened by a tarpaulin, and emerged looking decidedly groggy before returning to the game. To add insult to injury, he was shown a yellow card for the celebration.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)