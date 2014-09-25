RIO DE JANEIRO Veteran Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni converted one penalty before missing another in a 2-2 Brazilian championship draw against Flamengo, who were left fuming over the referee.

Rogerio, who has scored more than 100 goals from free kicks and penalties over the course of his career, converted his first spot kick in the 17th minute of Wednesday's match after a foul on Alan Kardec that was hotly disputed by Flamengo.

It was his sixth goal of the season but the 41-year-old's evening went downhill from there.

Shortly after the 30-minute mark, Rogerio fumbled a weak Gabriel shot to gift Everton the simplest of opportunities to level the game for Flamengo.

Sao Paulo won another penalty at the start of the second half for handball, even though Flamengo claimed the incident was both unintentional and outside the area, but this time Rogerio's spot kick was saved by his opposite number Paulo Victor.

Rogerio, who made his debut for the team in 1993, was then caught out of his ground as Flamengo launched a counter-attack but Everton's shot flew over the Sao Paulo crossbar.

Sao Paulo had Michel Bastos sent off and fell behind when Alecsandro headed Flamengo in front with four minutes remaining but salvaged a point when former Brazil forward Luis Fabiano scored in stoppage time.

Sao Paulo, third with 43 points, dropped nine behind leaders Cruzeiro, who won 2-1 at Coritiba.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Gremio, fourth on 40 points, extended their unbeaten run to seven games when they drew 0-0 at Fluminense.

