CHAPECO, Brazil Five days after most of their squad were killed in an air crash in Colombia, Chapecoense have been told they will be named Copa Sudamericana champions.

"CONMEBOL (South American football's governing body) is going to declare Chapecoense winners of the Copa Sudamericana," the club's acting president Ivan Tozzo was quoted as saying on the TV Globo website (globoesporte.globo.com).

"In addition Chapecoense will receive the two million dollars in prize money."

Tozzo was speaking after a wake was held at the club's Arena Conda in southern Brazil.

More than 50 victims, who included players, officials and reporters, of the air crash were honoured at the wake.

Monday's disaster, which killed 71 passengers and crew, shocked football fans all over the world and plunged Brazil into mourning.

A BAe146 regional airliner operated by Bolivian charter company LAMIA had radioed that it was running out of fuel before smashing into a hillside outside Medellin.

Six people survived, including three members of the club, en route to the Copa Sudamericana final against local side Atletico Medellin, the biggest game in Chapecoense's history.

Earlier in the week, Atletico led calls for the Copa to be awarded to their opponents. Chapecoense have never won the trophy before.

