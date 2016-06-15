RIO DE JANEIRO Corinthians boss Tite has been invited to take over as Brazil coach but talks on him replacing Dunga ended early on Wednesday morning and will continue "soon," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Dunga was fired on Tuesday after a gloomy second spell in charge of the five-time World Cup winners. He was ousted after his side lost to Peru and were eliminated from the Copa America at the group stage for the first time since 1987.

Tite is the overwhelming favourite to succeed him and flew from Sao Paulo to meet with CBF bosses in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday night.

"It was a good first chat but it was inconclusive," CBF spokesman Douglas Lunardi told reporters after three hours of talks ended around midnight.

"The two sides decided to take stock," he added. "It was a good first meeting. It wasn't frustrating. It was a setting out of concepts and ideas."

"The sides decided to take it up again soon."

No date was set for a resumption of talks, Lunardi said.

Tite took Corinthians to Brazil's Serie A title in 2011 and 2015, and led them to the Copa Libertadores and World Club Cup for the first time in 2012.

