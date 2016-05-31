SAO PAULO Paris St-Germain midfielder Lucas Moura has been drafted into Brazil's Centenario Copa America squad to replaced Barcelona's Rafinha, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe of Gremio was also called up to replace Benfica's Ederson.

The CBF said both the departing players were injured but did not give more details.

Brazil open their Copa campaign against Ecuador on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl and will also face Peru and Haiti in group play.

The Copa America is being held in the United States for the first time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world's oldest international tournament. Sixteen teams, 10 from South America and six from elsewhere in the region, will take part.

