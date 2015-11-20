Vagner Love (front) of Corinthians fights for a header with Diguinho (back) of Vasco during their Brazil Serie A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fans celebrate as Corinthians win the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Corinthians players toss their head coach Tite (top) as they celebrate winning the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Corinthians players celebrate winning the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Corinthians' Vagner Love celebrate after they won the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining.

Corinthians were the league's top scorers and had the stingiest defence. They also won more games and suffered fewer defeats than anyone else on the way to winning their sixth league title and second in four years for coach Tite.

Thursday's results put Corinthians on 77 points, while Atletico have 65.

"It was deserved, we all worked hard," goalkeeper Cassio told reporters. "We deserved congratulations for all we put into it."

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)