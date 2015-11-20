Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
SAO PAULO Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining.
Corinthians were the league's top scorers and had the stingiest defence. They also won more games and suffered fewer defeats than anyone else on the way to winning their sixth league title and second in four years for coach Tite.
Thursday's results put Corinthians on 77 points, while Atletico have 65.
"It was deserved, we all worked hard," goalkeeper Cassio told reporters. "We deserved congratulations for all we put into it."
(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.