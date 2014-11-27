Marcos Rocha (C) of Atletico Mineiro kicks the ball between Willian (L) and Marcelo Moreno of Cruzeiro during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO Riot police charged onto the pitch as players scuffled in the closing minutes of the Brazilian Cup final on Wednesday but the match was able to continue and Atletico Mineiro took the title with a 1-0 win over city rivals Cruzeiro.

Police with shields and helmets were called onto the field with five minutes left when it looked like a full-scale brawl might develop, but tempers quickly calmed after Atletico's Leandro Donizete was sent off for a needless foul and the match resumed.

Striker Diego Tardelli scored with a header just seconds before half time to give Atletico the 3-0 aggregate win and stop their city rivals from securing a league and cup double.

It was Atletico's first Brazilian Cup triumph and came just three days after Cruzeiro won the league for the second consecutive year.

Atletico won the first leg 2-0 two weeks ago and never looked like relinquishing control of what was a scrappy and often bad-tempered tie.

"We overcame adversity," said striker Luan.

"Cruzeiro said they would overcome 2-0 and we proved today that we were strong. It could have been more, it could have been two or three. This is a great team."

Large parts of the stadium were empty after Cruzeiro asked 500 reais ($200) for tickets.

Both teams celebrated at the end, with Cruzeiro players dancing in front of their fans to celebrate their league win.

(1 US dollar = 2.5009 Brazilian real)

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)